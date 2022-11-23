Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) Shares Sold by Artisan Partners Limited Partnership

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership trimmed its stake in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 592,995 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 28,757 shares during the quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership owned approximately 1.43% of Tyler Technologies worth $197,159,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Tyler Technologies in the first quarter valued at $49,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in Tyler Technologies in the first quarter valued at $58,000. Core Alternative Capital acquired a new position in Tyler Technologies in the first quarter valued at $89,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Tyler Technologies in the second quarter valued at $69,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Tyler Technologies by 3,533.3% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 218 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. 89.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Several equities analysts recently commented on TYL shares. Wolfe Research upped their target price on Tyler Technologies from $400.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. BTIG Research dropped their target price on Tyler Technologies from $585.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Tyler Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Tyler Technologies from $460.00 to $440.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Tyler Technologies from $600.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tyler Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $446.08.
Shares of NYSE TYL opened at $326.93 on Wednesday. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $281.11 and a 1-year high of $547.51. The business has a 50-day moving average of $333.54 and a 200-day moving average of $351.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The company has a market capitalization of $13.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.80 and a beta of 0.84.
Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector. The company operates in three segments: Enterprise Software; Appraisal and Tax; and NIC. It offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; and student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools.
