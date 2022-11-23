TuSimple (NASDAQ:TSP) Stock Price Up 5.1%

TuSimple Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:TSP – Get Rating) rose 5.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $2.27 and last traded at $2.26. Approximately 14,570 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 7,176,335 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.15.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TSP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup cut TuSimple from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Royal Bank of Canada cut TuSimple from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut TuSimple from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Bank of America cut TuSimple from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $14.00 to $5.50 in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut TuSimple from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, TuSimple currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.11.

Get TuSimple alerts:

TuSimple Trading Up 8.8 %

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.29. The company has a market cap of $522.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.13 and a beta of 0.89.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TuSimple

TuSimple ( NASDAQ:TSP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by $0.08. TuSimple had a negative return on equity of 36.09% and a negative net margin of 4,697.76%. The company had revenue of $2.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.32 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that TuSimple Holdings Inc. will post -2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Glassman Wealth Services purchased a new position in shares of TuSimple during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Eisler Capital UK Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of TuSimple in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of TuSimple by 1,183.8% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 4,096 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of TuSimple by 295.9% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 3,503 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of TuSimple in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.25% of the company’s stock.

About TuSimple

(Get Rating)

TuSimple Holdings Inc, an autonomous technology company, develops autonomous technology specifically designed for semi-trucks in the United States and internationally. It intends to produce a line of purpose-built (Level 4) L4 autonomous semi-trucks for the North American market. The company operates its Autonomous Freight Network (AFN) L4 autonomous semi-trucks equipped with its autonomous driving technology.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for TuSimple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TuSimple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.