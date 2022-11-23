Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. (NYSE:TRQ) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. (NYSE:TRQ – Get Rating) (TSE:TRQ) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $32.60.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Scotiabank cut Turquoise Hill Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered Turquoise Hill Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from C$42.00 to C$43.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered Turquoise Hill Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Turquoise Hill Resources from C$34.00 to C$40.00 in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Turquoise Hill Resources in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Turquoise Hill Resources

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRQ. Bornite Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Turquoise Hill Resources during the first quarter valued at approximately $4,506,000. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in Turquoise Hill Resources during the first quarter valued at approximately $339,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in Turquoise Hill Resources by 3.1% during the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 88,925 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,673,000 after purchasing an additional 2,644 shares during the period. Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC purchased a new stake in Turquoise Hill Resources during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,363,000. Finally, Lincoln National Corp purchased a new stake in Turquoise Hill Resources during the first quarter valued at approximately $220,000. 34.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Turquoise Hill Resources Stock Up 1.5 %

Turquoise Hill Resources Company Profile

TRQ stock opened at $31.65 on Friday. Turquoise Hill Resources has a 1-year low of $13.60 and a 1-year high of $32.09. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $30.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.34 and a beta of 1.38.

Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mining company. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. It engages in the operation and development of the Oyu Tolgoi copper-gold mine located in Southern Mongolia. The company was formerly known as Ivanhoe Mines Ltd.

