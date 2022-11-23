Tsakos Energy Navigation (NYSE:TNP) PT Raised to $19.00

Tsakos Energy Navigation (NYSE:TNP – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $16.00 to $19.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 7.22% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently commented on TNP. StockNews.com started coverage on Tsakos Energy Navigation in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised Tsakos Energy Navigation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th.

Tsakos Energy Navigation Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:TNP opened at $17.72 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $17.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $322.50 million, a PE ratio of -3.18 and a beta of 0.14. Tsakos Energy Navigation has a 1 year low of $6.95 and a 1 year high of $20.20.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tsakos Energy Navigation

Tsakos Energy Navigation ( NYSE:TNP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 14th. The shipping company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by ($0.22). Tsakos Energy Navigation had a positive return on equity of 1.70% and a negative net margin of 11.80%. The company had revenue of $153.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $163.51 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.18) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Tsakos Energy Navigation will post 5.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its stake in shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation by 88.4% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 371,400 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $5,671,000 after purchasing an additional 174,231 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 365,800 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $5,586,000 after acquiring an additional 18,200 shares during the last quarter. Foundation Resource Management Inc. grew its holdings in Tsakos Energy Navigation by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Foundation Resource Management Inc. now owns 316,743 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $4,837,000 after buying an additional 8,728 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,124,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 210,280 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $3,211,000 after acquiring an additional 8,100 shares during the period. 32.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Tsakos Energy Navigation

Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited provides seaborne crude oil and petroleum product transportation services worldwide. The company offers marine transportation services for national, major, and other independent oil companies and refiners under long, medium, and short-term charters. As of April 21, 2022, it operated a fleet of 66 double-hull vessels, comprising of 60 conventional tankers, three LNG carriers, and three suezmax DP2 shuttle tankers.

