Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited (NYSE:TNP) to Issue Semi-annual Dividend of $0.15

Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited (NYSE:TNP – Get Rating) declared a semi-annual dividend on Wednesday, November 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share by the shipping company on Tuesday, December 20th. This represents a yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 13th. This is an increase from Tsakos Energy Navigation’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.10.

Tsakos Energy Navigation has decreased its dividend by an average of 48.9% annually over the last three years. Tsakos Energy Navigation has a payout ratio of 2.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Tsakos Energy Navigation to earn $6.91 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 2.9%.

Get Tsakos Energy Navigation alerts:

Tsakos Energy Navigation Trading Down 3.0 %

TNP stock traded down $0.53 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $17.19. 1,000,405 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 277,481. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.90. Tsakos Energy Navigation has a one year low of $6.95 and a one year high of $20.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $312.79 million, a PE ratio of -3.18 and a beta of 0.14. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $17.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.94.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Tsakos Energy Navigation ( NYSE:TNP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 14th. The shipping company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by ($0.22). Tsakos Energy Navigation had a negative net margin of 11.80% and a positive return on equity of 1.70%. The firm had revenue of $153.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $163.51 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.18) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Tsakos Energy Navigation will post 5.74 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TNP. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $12.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation from $16.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Wednesday.

Institutional Trading of Tsakos Energy Navigation

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TNP. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Tsakos Energy Navigation by 100.9% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,182 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in Tsakos Energy Navigation in the first quarter worth about $108,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Tsakos Energy Navigation in the second quarter worth about $147,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Tsakos Energy Navigation by 157.2% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 18,109 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 11,067 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Tsakos Energy Navigation by 167.2% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 20,460 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $180,000 after acquiring an additional 12,804 shares during the period. 32.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Tsakos Energy Navigation

(Get Rating)

Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited provides seaborne crude oil and petroleum product transportation services worldwide. The company offers marine transportation services for national, major, and other independent oil companies and refiners under long, medium, and short-term charters. As of April 21, 2022, it operated a fleet of 66 double-hull vessels, comprising of 60 conventional tankers, three LNG carriers, and three suezmax DP2 shuttle tankers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tsakos Energy Navigation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tsakos Energy Navigation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.