TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Saturday.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th.

TrustCo Bank Corp NY Stock Up 0.4 %

TRST stock opened at $39.16 on Friday. TrustCo Bank Corp NY has a 52 week low of $29.50 and a 52 week high of $39.33. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $746.08 million, a P/E ratio of 10.64 and a beta of 0.94.

TrustCo Bank Corp NY Increases Dividend

TrustCo Bank Corp NY ( NASDAQ:TRST Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The bank reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.13. TrustCo Bank Corp NY had a net margin of 36.13% and a return on equity of 11.87%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.87 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that TrustCo Bank Corp NY will post 3.83 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd will be paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st. This is an increase from TrustCo Bank Corp NY’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. TrustCo Bank Corp NY’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.04%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Kevin M. Curley purchased 750 shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $34.12 per share, with a total value of $25,590.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $993,403.80. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of TrustCo Bank Corp NY

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY in the 2nd quarter valued at about $54,000. Martingale Asset Management L P boosted its stake in TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 21,208 shares of the bank’s stock worth $678,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP boosted its stake in TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 753,274 shares of the bank’s stock worth $24,052,000 after purchasing an additional 68,324 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its stake in TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 7,322 shares of the bank’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 1,110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, King Wealth acquired a new stake in TrustCo Bank Corp NY in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $326,000. 65.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TrustCo Bank Corp NY Company Profile

TrustCo Bank Corp NY operates as the holding company for Trustco Bank, a federal savings bank that provides personal and business banking services to individuals, partnerships, and corporations. The company accepts deposits; and offers loans and investments. It also operates as a real estate investment trust that acquires, holds, and manages real estate mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans and mortgage-backed securities.

