Trumpcoin Trading Down 0.4% Over Last 7 Days (TRUMP)

Trumpcoin (TRUMP) traded up 25.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on November 22nd. During the last week, Trumpcoin has traded down 0.4% against the US dollar. One Trumpcoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0082 or 0.00000051 BTC on popular exchanges. Trumpcoin has a total market cap of $340,950.41 and $1.25 worth of Trumpcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Trumpcoin alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,166.82 or 0.07046865 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001913 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00032946 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.76 or 0.00077061 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.82 or 0.00059315 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001483 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0657 or 0.00000397 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00010040 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.81 or 0.00023009 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0479 or 0.00000289 BTC.

Trumpcoin Coin Profile

Trumpcoin is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Blake hashing algorithm. Trumpcoin’s total supply is 18,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,604,387 coins. Trumpcoin’s official Twitter account is @trumpcoinww and its Facebook page is accessible here. Trumpcoin’s official website is www.trumpcoin.com. The Reddit community for Trumpcoin is https://reddit.com/r/trumpcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Trumpcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “TrumpCoin was named after the political candidate, Donald Trump and it promotes some of the same ideals they see in said candidate, such as: Free Speech and Fair Trade Capitalism. Since TrumpCoin relies heavily on the election for publicity, the Dev team have come up with a solution to assure TRUMP holders will not suffer from this decrease in demand: TRUMP will be exchangeable 1-1 for Teth tokens (TrumpTech) that will be built on the the Ethereum network in order to support smart contracts and Dapp”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Trumpcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Trumpcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Trumpcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Trumpcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Trumpcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.