Triple Point Social Housing REIT plc (LON:SOHO) to Issue GBX 1.37 Dividend

Triple Point Social Housing REIT plc (LON:SOHO – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Wednesday, November 23rd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.37 ($0.02) per share on Friday, December 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of SOHO opened at GBX 66.60 ($0.79) on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of £268.26 million and a PE ratio of 621.82. The company has a current ratio of 11.63, a quick ratio of 10.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 70.19 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 82.45. Triple Point Social Housing REIT has a 12-month low of GBX 62.50 ($0.74) and a 12-month high of GBX 98.60 ($1.17).

Triple Point Social Housing REIT plc (the "Company") is a Real Estate Investment Trust ("REIT") incorporated in England and Wales under the Companies Act 2006 as a public company limited by shares on 12 June 2017. The address of the registered office is 1 King William Street, London, United Kingdom, EC4N 7AF.

