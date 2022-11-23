Trine II Acquisition (NYSE:TRAQ) Sets New 1-Year High at $10.19

Shares of Trine II Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:TRAQ – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $10.19 and last traded at $10.19, with a volume of 21790 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.17.

Trine II Acquisition Trading Up 0.1 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.02.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Trine II Acquisition

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TRAQ. Karpus Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Trine II Acquisition during the first quarter worth $2,488,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new position in Trine II Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $5,988,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new position in Trine II Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $498,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in Trine II Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $2,997,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in Trine II Acquisition by 108.0% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 416,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,135,000 after acquiring an additional 216,078 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.55% of the company’s stock.

About Trine II Acquisition

Trine II Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

