Tricon Residential (OTCMKTS:TCNGF) Trading 0.5% Higher

Tricon Residential Inc. (OTCMKTS:TCNGF – Get Rating) shares traded up 0.5% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $8.87 and last traded at $8.85. 520,639 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 8,342% from the average session volume of 6,167 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.81.
Tricon Residential Trading Up 0.5 %
The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.29.
Tricon Residential Company Profile
Tricon Residential, Inc is a residential real estate investment company, which engages in rental housing. It operates through the following segments: Private Funds and Advisory; Tricon Housing Partners; Tricon American Homes; and Tricon Lifestyle Rentals. The Private Funds and Advisory segment manages an investment portfolio of residential real estate assets in the U.S.
