Tribe Price Tops $0.20 on Major Exchanges (TRIBE)

Tribe (TRIBE) traded 2.6% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on November 23rd. Tribe has a market capitalization of $90.34 million and $4.53 million worth of Tribe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Tribe token can now be bought for about $0.20 or 0.00001211 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Tribe has traded down 3.7% against the US dollar.

Tribe Token Profile

Tribe’s launch date was March 31st, 2021. Tribe’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 453,448,622 tokens. The official message board for Tribe is medium.com/fei-protocol. Tribe’s official Twitter account is @feiprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Tribe is fei.money.

Tribe Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “TRIBE is the governance token that manages the Fei Protocol. TRIBE is governance minimized for peg maintenance, with an emphasis on upgrades and integrations.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tribe directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tribe should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Tribe using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

