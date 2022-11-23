Tribe Price Hits $0.20 on Exchanges (TRIBE)

Tribe (TRIBE) traded 1% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on November 22nd. During the last seven days, Tribe has traded down 6.5% against the dollar. Tribe has a market capitalization of $88.94 million and $5.00 million worth of Tribe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Tribe token can currently be bought for $0.20 or 0.00001203 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tribe Token Profile

Tribe launched on March 31st, 2021. Tribe’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 453,448,622 tokens. Tribe’s official Twitter account is @feiprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. Tribe’s official message board is medium.com/fei-protocol. The official website for Tribe is fei.money.

Tribe Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “TRIBE is the governance token that manages the Fei Protocol. TRIBE is governance minimized for peg maintenance, with an emphasis on upgrades and integrations.”

