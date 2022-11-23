TPG (NASDAQ:TPG) PT Set at $31.50 by Credit Suisse Group

TPG (NASDAQ:TPG – Get Rating) has been given a $31.50 target price by equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a research report issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Credit Suisse Group’s price target suggests a potential downside of 10.92% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of TPG in a research note on Monday, October 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. BNP Paribas lowered shares of TPG from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, October 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of TPG from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of TPG from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas lowered TPG from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TPG has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.63.

TPG Stock Performance

NASDAQ:TPG traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $35.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 586,872 shares, compared to its average volume of 620,458. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $31.08 and its 200-day moving average is $28.94. The firm has a market cap of $10.92 billion and a P/E ratio of 442.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30. TPG has a fifty-two week low of $23.09 and a fifty-two week high of $44.43.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TPG

TPG ( NASDAQ:TPG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.07). TPG had a net margin of 56.19% and a return on equity of 19.09%. The company had revenue of $282.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $265.82 million. Equities analysts anticipate that TPG will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of TPG by 58.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,212,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,921,896 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors acquired a new stake in shares of TPG in the first quarter valued at approximately $114,248,000. Capital Research Global Investors acquired a new stake in shares of TPG in the first quarter valued at approximately $114,229,000. Pendal Group Ltd purchased a new position in shares of TPG during the third quarter worth approximately $78,679,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of TPG by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,642,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,565,000 after acquiring an additional 20,141 shares during the period. 11.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TPG Company Profile

TPG Inc operates as an alternative asset manager worldwide. It offers investment management services to unconsolidated funds, collateralized loan obligations, and other vehicles; monitoring services to portfolio companies; advisory services, debt and equity arrangements, and underwriting and placement services; and capital structuring and other advisory services to portfolio companies.

