Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM) Shares Sold by Navellier & Associates Inc.

Navellier & Associates Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,492 shares of the company’s stock after selling 457 shares during the period. Navellier & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Toyota Motor were worth $2,851,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New Hampshire grew its stake in shares of Toyota Motor by 906.3% during the second quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 161 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. raised its holdings in Toyota Motor by 75.0% during the second quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 175 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its holdings in Toyota Motor by 170.0% during the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 243 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. ACG Wealth purchased a new position in Toyota Motor during the second quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Toyota Motor in the second quarter valued at about $44,000. 1.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE TM traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $145.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,586 shares, compared to its average volume of 187,838. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $137.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $150.45. Toyota Motor Co. has a one year low of $130.07 and a one year high of $213.74.

TM has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup lowered shares of Toyota Motor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Toyota Motor from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. UBS Group downgraded shares of Toyota Motor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Toyota Motor in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,239.71.

Toyota Motor Corporation designs, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger vehicles, minivans and commercial vehicles, and related parts and accessories. It operates in Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other segments. The company offers hybrid cars under the Prius name, fuel cell vehicles under the MIRAI name; and conventional engine vehicles, including subcompact and compact cars under the Corolla and Raize names.

