Touchstone Exploration (OTCMKTS:PBEGF) Stock Price Up 4%

Shares of Touchstone Exploration Inc. (OTCMKTS:PBEGF – Get Rating) traded up 4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $0.86 and last traded at $0.86. 2,000 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 28,932 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.83.

Touchstone Exploration Stock Up 2.3 %

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.95.

Touchstone Exploration Company Profile

Touchstone Exploration Inc, an upstream oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and sale of petroleum and natural gas properties in the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. The company has interests in various private exploration mineral leasing properties; and two exploration blocks.

