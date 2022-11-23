TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE) Shares Purchased by Guardian Capital LP

Guardian Capital LP lifted its position in TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 418,302 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,500 shares during the quarter. Guardian Capital LP’s holdings in TotalEnergies were worth $22,019,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CX Institutional acquired a new position in shares of TotalEnergies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA acquired a new position in shares of TotalEnergies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in shares of TotalEnergies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of TotalEnergies by 116.1% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 683 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of TotalEnergies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.11% of the company’s stock.

TotalEnergies Price Performance

Shares of TTE traded down $0.40 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $59.67. The stock had a trading volume of 26,507 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,096,866. TotalEnergies SE has a 52 week low of $44.61 and a 52 week high of $61.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $52.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.72. The company has a market capitalization of $155.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 0.80.

TotalEnergies Announces Dividend

TotalEnergies ( NYSE:TTE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $3.83 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.91 by ($0.08). TotalEnergies had a return on equity of 29.83% and a net margin of 8.67%. The firm had revenue of $69.04 billion during the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that TotalEnergies SE will post 14.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 28th. Investors of record on Monday, December 5th will be issued a $0.767 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 2nd. TotalEnergies’s payout ratio is 22.65%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TTE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Cowen reduced their price objective on TotalEnergies from $58.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on TotalEnergies from €58.00 ($59.18) to €65.00 ($66.33) in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on TotalEnergies from €51.30 ($52.35) to €54.90 ($56.02) in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on TotalEnergies from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Erste Group Bank lowered TotalEnergies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.74.

TotalEnergies Profile

TotalEnergies SE operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Exploration & Production; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services. The Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power segment engages in the liquefied natural gas production, shipping, trading, and regasification activities; trading of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), petcoke and sulfur, natural gas, and electricity; transportation of natural gas; electricity production from natural gas, wind, solar, hydroelectric, and biogas sources; energy storage activities; and development and operation of biomethane production units, as well as provides energy efficiency services.

