Toronado Partners LLC Acquires 110,400 Shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

Toronado Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Get Rating) by 57.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 301,937 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 110,400 shares during the quarter. Twilio comprises 8.2% of Toronado Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Toronado Partners LLC owned 0.17% of Twilio worth $25,305,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in shares of Twilio in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Twilio by 255.1% during the first quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 174 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in Twilio by 419.5% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 213 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Twilio by 113.7% in the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 218 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Twilio by 47.9% in the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 587 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. 79.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Twilio alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on TWLO shares. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Twilio from $170.00 to $94.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Twilio from $113.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Cowen downgraded shares of Twilio from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Cowen downgraded shares of Twilio from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Twilio from $100.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $104.04.

Twilio Trading Up 2.2 %

TWLO traded up $1.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $47.12. 50,454 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,672,303. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $66.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.23. Twilio Inc. has a 1-year low of $41.00 and a 1-year high of $297.99. The company has a current ratio of 5.74, a quick ratio of 5.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market cap of $8.69 billion, a PE ratio of -6.54 and a beta of 1.47.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The technology company reported ($1.33) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($1.33). The business had revenue of $983.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $969.17 million. Twilio had a negative return on equity of 8.20% and a negative net margin of 36.17%. Equities analysts forecast that Twilio Inc. will post -3.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Khozema Shipchandler sold 1,566 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.02, for a total value of $112,783.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 81,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,869,918.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, COO Khozema Shipchandler sold 1,566 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction on Friday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.02, for a total transaction of $112,783.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 81,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,869,918.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Eyal Manor sold 397 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.34, for a total value of $30,306.98. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 156,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,915,452.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,170 shares of company stock valued at $579,649 in the last three months. 4.96% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Twilio Profile

(Get Rating)

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate customer engagement within software applications in the United States and internationally. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that handle the higher-level communication logic needed for nearly every type of customer engagement, as well as enable developers to embed voice, messaging, video, and email capabilities into their applications.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Twilio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twilio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.