Tootsie Roll Industries (NYSE:TR) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TR – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 6,707 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 120,169 shares.The stock last traded at $43.36 and had previously closed at $44.38.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Tootsie Roll Industries in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.55. The stock has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.46 and a beta of 0.10.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 11th were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 7th. Tootsie Roll Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.25%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of Tootsie Roll Industries by 0.6% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 52,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,857,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY lifted its position in Tootsie Roll Industries by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 11,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Tootsie Roll Industries by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Gruss & Co. LLC lifted its position in Tootsie Roll Industries by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Gruss & Co. LLC now owns 12,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Tootsie Roll Industries by 86.2% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. 17.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in manufacture and sale of confectionery products in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It sells its products under the Tootsie Roll, Tootsie Pops, Child's Play, Caramel Apple Pops, Charms, Blow-Pop, Charms Mini Pops, Cella's, Dots, Junior Mints, Charleston Chew, Sugar Daddy, Sugar Babies, Andes, Fluffy Stuff, Dubble Bubble, Razzles, Cry Baby, NIK-L-NIP, and Tutsi Pop trademarks.

