TomoChain (TOMO) Market Cap Reaches $28.96 Million

TomoChain (TOMO) traded up 4.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on November 23rd. During the last seven days, TomoChain has traded up 4.6% against the US dollar. TomoChain has a market capitalization of $28.96 million and $3.40 million worth of TomoChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TomoChain coin can now be bought for about $0.31 or 0.00001876 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

TomoChain Profile

TomoChain launched on July 15th, 2017. TomoChain’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 93,419,088 coins. TomoChain’s official Twitter account is @tomochainann and its Facebook page is accessible here. TomoChain’s official message board is medium.com/tomochain. The Reddit community for TomoChain is https://reddit.com/r/tomochain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. TomoChain’s official website is tomochain.com.

Buying and Selling TomoChain

According to CryptoCompare, “TomoChain is a blockchain-based project that aims to provide a solution to the scalability problem with the Ethereum blockchain. The TomoChain team plans to support horizontal scaling by adding more second layer blockchain integrated with Ethereum for backup and atomic cross-chain transfer. The platform will be supported by the TomoCoin and will feature instant transaction confirmation and near zero transaction fee.TomoCoin (TOMO) is the protocol token to govern and regulate the Tomochain infrastructure.TelegramWhitepaper”

