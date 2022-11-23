Tokuyama (OTCMKTS:TKYMY) Trading Down 4.5%

Tokuyama Co. (OTCMKTS:TKYMY – Get Rating) traded down 4.5% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $6.42 and last traded at $6.42. 3,400 shares were traded during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $6.72.

The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market cap of $924.91 million, a P/E ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.52. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.62.

Tokuyama Corporation produces and sells various chemical products in Japan. The company operates through six segments: Chemicals, Cement, Electronics Materials, Life Science, Eco Business, and Others. The Chemicals segment offers caustic soda, soda ash, calcium chloride, sodium silicate, vinyl chloride monomer, polyvinyl chloride resin, propylene oxide, chlorinated solvents, and hydrogen.

