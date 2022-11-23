Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST) Major Shareholder Sells $10,104,515.00 in Stock

Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST – Get Rating) major shareholder Bessemer Venture Partners Ix L sold 546,190 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.50, for a total value of $10,104,515.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
Bessemer Venture Partners Ix L also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, November 21st, Bessemer Venture Partners Ix L sold 416,931 shares of Toast stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.16, for a total value of $7,571,466.96.
NYSE:TOST remained flat at $18.22 on Tuesday. 3,406,654 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,578,332. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $19.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.09. The company has a market cap of $9.33 billion, a PE ratio of -24.96 and a beta of 1.96. Toast, Inc. has a one year low of $11.91 and a one year high of $44.45.
A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp upped their target price on Toast from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Mizuho raised Toast from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $22.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Toast from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Toast in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Toast from $25.00 to $26.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.61.
Toast, Inc operates a cloud-based and digital technology platform for the restaurant industry in the United States and Ireland. The company offers Toast Point of Sale (POS), a hardware product; Toast Order & Pay, which allows guests to order and pay from their mobile devices; Toast Flex that is used for on-counter order and pay, as well as used as a server station, guest kiosk, kitchen display system, or order fulfillment station; Toast Go, a handheld POS device that enhances the table turn times through tableside ordering and payment acceptance; and Toast Tap, a card reader.
