Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST) Major Shareholder Sells $10,104,515.00 in Stock

Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST – Get Rating) major shareholder Bessemer Venture Partners Ix L sold 546,190 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.50, for a total value of $10,104,515.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Bessemer Venture Partners Ix L also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Toast alerts:

On Monday, November 21st, Bessemer Venture Partners Ix L sold 416,931 shares of Toast stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.16, for a total value of $7,571,466.96.

Toast Stock Performance

NYSE:TOST remained flat at $18.22 on Tuesday. 3,406,654 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,578,332. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $19.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.09. The company has a market cap of $9.33 billion, a PE ratio of -24.96 and a beta of 1.96. Toast, Inc. has a one year low of $11.91 and a one year high of $44.45.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Toast

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Toast by 30.0% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 126,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,116,000 after purchasing an additional 29,233 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Toast by 94.0% during the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,432,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,948,000 after purchasing an additional 694,103 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Toast during the third quarter worth about $11,021,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC bought a new position in shares of Toast during the third quarter worth about $6,741,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Toast during the third quarter worth about $45,000. 45.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp upped their target price on Toast from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Mizuho raised Toast from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $22.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Toast from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Toast in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Toast from $25.00 to $26.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.61.

About Toast

(Get Rating)

Toast, Inc operates a cloud-based and digital technology platform for the restaurant industry in the United States and Ireland. The company offers Toast Point of Sale (POS), a hardware product; Toast Order & Pay, which allows guests to order and pay from their mobile devices; Toast Flex that is used for on-counter order and pay, as well as used as a server station, guest kiosk, kitchen display system, or order fulfillment station; Toast Go, a handheld POS device that enhances the table turn times through tableside ordering and payment acceptance; and Toast Tap, a card reader.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Toast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.