Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III (NASDAQ:TBCP) Hits New 12-Month High at $10.02

Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III Inc. (NASDAQ:TBCP – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $10.02 and last traded at $10.02, with a volume of 29315 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $10.02.

Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.85.

Institutional Trading of Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aristeia Capital LLC increased its holdings in Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III by 10.9% in the third quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC now owns 2,636,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,968,000 after buying an additional 260,000 shares during the last quarter. Glazer Capital LLC increased its holdings in Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III by 0.5% in the third quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 2,586,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,477,000 after buying an additional 13,753 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III by 17.9% in the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,637,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,124,000 after buying an additional 248,500 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III by 718.7% in the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,636,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,120,000 after buying an additional 1,436,654 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Saba Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III by 4.4% in the third quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,182,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,652,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. 72.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III

Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III Inc does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Great Falls, Virginia.

