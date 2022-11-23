Thomas Oberdorf Sells 15,333 Shares of UFP Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPT) Stock

UFP Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPT – Get Rating) Director Thomas Oberdorf sold 15,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.97, for a total transaction of $1,793,501.01. Following the sale, the director now owns 28,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,361,366.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

UFP Technologies Stock Down 0.3 %

UFPT stock traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $117.35. The company had a trading volume of 1,768 shares, compared to its average volume of 96,380. UFP Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $56.10 and a 1 year high of $119.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market capitalization of $889.51 million, a P/E ratio of 24.57 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a 50 day moving average of $96.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $87.36.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of UFP Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On UFP Technologies

About UFP Technologies

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UFPT. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of UFP Technologies by 105.2% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 105,679 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,993,000 after purchasing an additional 54,190 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of UFP Technologies by 36.7% during the 1st quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 85,544 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,660,000 after purchasing an additional 22,947 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of UFP Technologies by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 22,594 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,492,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of UFP Technologies by 57.2% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 3,189 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 1,161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of UFP Technologies by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 46,002 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,044,000 after purchasing an additional 1,238 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.23% of the company’s stock.

UFP Technologies, Inc designs and custom manufactures components, subassemblies, products, and packaging utilizing specialized foams, films, and plastics primarily for the medical market. Its single-use and single-patient devices and components are used in a range of medical devices, disposable wound care products, infection prevention, minimally invasive surgery, wearables, orthopedic soft goods, and orthopedic implant packaging.

