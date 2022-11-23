Thomas Oberdorf Sells 15,333 Shares of UFP Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPT) Stock

UFP Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPT – Get Rating) Director Thomas Oberdorf sold 15,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.97, for a total transaction of $1,793,501.01. Following the sale, the director now owns 28,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,361,366.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
UFP Technologies Stock Down 0.3 %
UFPT stock traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $117.35. The company had a trading volume of 1,768 shares, compared to its average volume of 96,380. UFP Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $56.10 and a 1 year high of $119.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market capitalization of $889.51 million, a P/E ratio of 24.57 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a 50 day moving average of $96.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $87.36.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of UFP Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On UFP Technologies
About UFP Technologies
UFP Technologies, Inc designs and custom manufactures components, subassemblies, products, and packaging utilizing specialized foams, films, and plastics primarily for the medical market. Its single-use and single-patient devices and components are used in a range of medical devices, disposable wound care products, infection prevention, minimally invasive surgery, wearables, orthopedic soft goods, and orthopedic implant packaging.
Further Reading
