Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Shares Sold by B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG reduced its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) by 58.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 311,398 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 434,597 shares during the period. Thermo Fisher Scientific makes up about 2.8% of B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG owned approximately 0.08% of Thermo Fisher Scientific worth $169,176,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Guardian Capital LP boosted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. Guardian Capital LP now owns 8,924 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,848,000 after buying an additional 844 shares during the last quarter. Payden & Rygel purchased a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,901,000. First Interstate Bank boosted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 59.7% in the 2nd quarter. First Interstate Bank now owns 2,131 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,158,000 after buying an additional 797 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC boosted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 43.6% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 10,954 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,951,000 after buying an additional 3,324 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 39.8% during the second quarter. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership now owns 51,798 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $28,141,000 after purchasing an additional 14,756 shares during the last quarter. 86.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Thermo Fisher Scientific

In related news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 8,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $487.45, for a total transaction of $3,997,090.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 178,005 shares in the company, valued at $86,768,537.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 8,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $487.45, for a total transaction of $3,997,090.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 178,005 shares in the company, valued at $86,768,537.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 8,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $493.16, for a total transaction of $3,994,596.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 178,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $87,784,945.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,300 shares of company stock worth $13,091,386 over the last quarter. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:TMO traded up $3.76 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $548.51. The stock had a trading volume of 14,593 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,797,258. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 1-year low of $475.77 and a 1-year high of $672.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $215.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.84, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $518.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $541.95.

Thermo Fisher Scientific declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, November 10th that permits the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the medical research company to reacquire up to 2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.22%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.75%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on TMO shares. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $595.00 to $575.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $590.00 to $555.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $715.00 to $650.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific to $620.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $619.00.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

Featured Stories

