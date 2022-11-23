The Swatch Group AG (OTCMKTS:SWGAY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of The Swatch Group AG (OTCMKTS:SWGAY – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and seven have assigned a hold recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $251.33.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on SWGAY shares. Grupo Santander started coverage on shares of The Swatch Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Barclays cut shares of The Swatch Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 9th. HSBC cut shares of The Swatch Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of The Swatch Group from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th.

The Swatch Group Price Performance

Shares of SWGAY opened at $12.72 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.05. The Swatch Group has a 52 week low of $10.80 and a 52 week high of $16.73.

About The Swatch Group

The Swatch Group AG engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of finished watches, jewelry, watch movements, and components. It operates through the Watches & Jewelry, and Electronic Systems segments. The Watches & Jewelry segment is involved in the designs, production, and marketing of watches and jewelry.

