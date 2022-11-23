The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) Stock Holdings Decreased by Rafferty Asset Management LLC

Rafferty Asset Management LLC reduced its position in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) by 39.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 142,730 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 91,986 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $22,519,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 2.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,563,752 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,637,484,000 after buying an additional 589,293 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 22.9% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,089,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $329,698,000 after purchasing an additional 389,958 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,277,399 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,875,816,000 after purchasing an additional 349,470 shares during the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 20,171.4% in the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 206,768 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,121,000 after purchasing an additional 205,748 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 31.0% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 837,508 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $132,134,000 after acquiring an additional 198,410 shares during the last quarter. 81.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $162.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $215.00 to $200.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Compass Point cut their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group to $160.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group to $180.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, The PNC Financial Services Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $188.56.

In other news, EVP Guild Deborah sold 2,833 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.66, for a total value of $452,316.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,527 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,277,340.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PNC stock traded up $1.28 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $166.26. 26,294 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,289,201. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.44, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $157.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $160.93. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $143.52 and a 52 week high of $228.14.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.69 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $5.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.40 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 26.96% and a return on equity of 12.45%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.75 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 14.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, November 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 17th were given a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 14th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is presently 45.25%.

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

