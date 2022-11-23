The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) Shares Acquired by BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating) by 358.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 785,319 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 614,011 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned approximately 0.22% of Mosaic worth $37,091,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Mosaic in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mosaic in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mosaic in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. CX Institutional purchased a new position in shares of Mosaic in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC grew its position in shares of Mosaic by 398.7% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 758 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 606 shares during the last quarter. 82.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MOS opened at $50.47 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market cap of $17.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.94, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a 50-day moving average of $51.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.72. The Mosaic Company has a 12-month low of $33.59 and a 12-month high of $79.28.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.87%.

Mosaic declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Monday, August 1st that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the basic materials company to reacquire up to 10.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Mosaic from $59.00 to $52.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Mosaic in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Mosaic from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Mosaic to $61.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Mosaic from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.06.

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

