The Mexico Fund (NYSE:MXF) Shares Pass Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $13.92

The Mexico Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MXF – Get Rating) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.92 and traded as high as $15.25. The Mexico Fund shares last traded at $15.16, with a volume of 41,752 shares traded.

The Mexico Fund Stock Up 0.8 %

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.30.

The Mexico Fund Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 19th were issued a $0.0503 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 18th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On The Mexico Fund

About The Mexico Fund

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Mexico Fund by 9.8% during the first quarter. Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC now owns 22,960 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $381,000 after buying an additional 2,040 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Mexico Fund by 16.6% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,537,822 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $25,497,000 after buying an additional 218,594 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in shares of The Mexico Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Mexico Fund during the third quarter valued at approximately $572,000. Finally, Bulldog Investors LLP bought a new stake in shares of The Mexico Fund during the third quarter valued at approximately $572,000. Institutional investors own 45.22% of the company’s stock.

The Mexico Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Impulsora del Fondo México, S.C. It primarily invests in public equity markets of Mexico. The fund seeks to invest its portfolio across diversified sectors. The Mexico Fund, Inc was formed in June 01, 1981 and is domiciled in Maryland, United States.

