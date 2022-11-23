The Mexico Fund (NYSE:MXF) Shares Pass Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $13.92

The Mexico Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MXF – Get Rating) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.92 and traded as high as $15.25. The Mexico Fund shares last traded at $15.16, with a volume of 41,752 shares traded.
The Mexico Fund Stock Up 0.8 %
The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.30.
The Mexico Fund Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 19th were issued a $0.0503 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 18th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%.
About The Mexico Fund
The Mexico Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Impulsora del Fondo México, S.C. It primarily invests in public equity markets of Mexico. The fund seeks to invest its portfolio across diversified sectors. The Mexico Fund, Inc was formed in June 01, 1981 and is domiciled in Maryland, United States.
