The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK) is Crescent Park Management L.P.’s 7th Largest Position

Crescent Park Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 851,528 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,260 shares during the period. The Liberty SiriusXM Group makes up 6.6% of Crescent Park Management L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Crescent Park Management L.P.’s holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group were worth $30,698,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. National Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group during the 1st quarter worth about $217,000. Xponance Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $268,000. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co lifted its holdings in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 13,283 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $607,000 after purchasing an additional 844 shares during the last quarter. Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP lifted its holdings in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 18.2% in the 1st quarter. Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP now owns 402,943 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $18,644,000 after purchasing an additional 61,924 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 122.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 10,040 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $362,000 after purchasing an additional 5,520 shares during the last quarter. 82.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LSXMK stock traded up $0.42 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $43.27. The company had a trading volume of 11,803 shares, compared to its average volume of 973,355. The firm has a market cap of $14.13 billion, a PE ratio of 15.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.11. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a 1-year low of $34.34 and a 1-year high of $52.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $40.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.07.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group ( NASDAQ:LSXMK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.28 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Liberty SiriusXM Group will post 3.82 earnings per share for the current year.

In other The Liberty SiriusXM Group news, major shareholder Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $29.31 per share, for a total transaction of $29,310.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $879,300. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 12.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their target price on The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $85.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $47.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on The Liberty SiriusXM Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiaries, engages in the entertainment business in the United States and Canada. It features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, weather channels, podcast, and infotainment services through proprietary satellite radio systems, as well as streamed through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

