The Graph (GRT) Price Up 1% Over Last 7 Days

The Graph (GRT) traded 13.4% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on November 23rd. The Graph has a total market cap of $429.51 million and approximately $63.81 million worth of The Graph was traded on exchanges in the last day. One The Graph token can now be bought for approximately $0.0622 or 0.00000378 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, The Graph has traded 1% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

The Graph Profile

The Graph launched on March 1st, 2018. The Graph’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,900,000,000 tokens. The Graph’s official Twitter account is @graphprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for The Graph is https://reddit.com/r/thegraph and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for The Graph is thegraph.com. The official message board for The Graph is thegraph.com/blog.

Buying and Selling The Graph

According to CryptoCompare, “The Graph is an indexing protocol for querying data for networks like Ethereum and IPFS, powering many applications in both DeFi and the broader Web3 ecosystem. Anyone can build and publish open APIs, called subgraphs, that applications can query using GraphQL to retrieve blockchain data. There is a hosted service in production that makes it easy for developers to get started building on The Graph and the decentralized network will be launching later this year. The Graph currently supports indexing data from Ethereum, IPFS and POA, with more networks coming soon.”

