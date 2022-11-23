The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG) Stake Trimmed by Security Benefit Life Insurance Co. KS

Security Benefit Life Insurance Co. KS cut its stake in The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG – Get Rating) by 37.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,617,691 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,570,615 shares during the quarter. The Carlyle Group comprises approximately 5.0% of Security Benefit Life Insurance Co. KS’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Security Benefit Life Insurance Co. KS owned about 0.72% of The Carlyle Group worth $82,876,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Principal Street Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of The Carlyle Group by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC now owns 14,462 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $707,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of The Carlyle Group by 21.0% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,722 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP increased its position in shares of The Carlyle Group by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 12,627 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Greenwich Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of The Carlyle Group by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Greenwich Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,292 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carson Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of The Carlyle Group by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Carson Advisory Inc. now owns 15,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $492,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. 94.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on The Carlyle Group from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on The Carlyle Group from $68.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on The Carlyle Group from $53.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on The Carlyle Group from $15.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut The Carlyle Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, The Carlyle Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.90.

NASDAQ CG traded up $0.37 on Wednesday, reaching $29.67. The stock had a trading volume of 51,113 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,500,120. The stock has a market cap of $10.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.19 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a current ratio of 2.60. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $27.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.34. The Carlyle Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.59 and a 12-month high of $57.79.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be issued a $0.325 dividend. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th. The Carlyle Group’s payout ratio is currently 27.20%.

The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

