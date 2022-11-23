The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) is Guardian Capital Advisors LP’s 4th Largest Position

Guardian Capital Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS – Get Rating) (TSE:BNS) by 0.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 588,385 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,295 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia accounts for about 3.8% of Guardian Capital Advisors LP’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Guardian Capital Advisors LP’s holdings in Bank of Nova Scotia were worth $32,699,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in Bank of Nova Scotia by 56.1% in the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 4,970 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $356,000 after buying an additional 1,786 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Bank of Nova Scotia by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,287 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its position in Bank of Nova Scotia by 125.0% in the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 900 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its position in Bank of Nova Scotia by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 71,638 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,139,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Bank of Nova Scotia by 23.5% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,151 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $728,000 after buying an additional 1,934 shares during the last quarter. 45.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on BNS shares. CIBC decreased their price objective on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$88.00 to C$87.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Desjardins cut shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$90.00 to C$85.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, National Bank Financial reduced their price target on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$91.00 to C$90.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.84.

Shares of NYSE:BNS traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $52.60. The stock had a trading volume of 89,275 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,332,731. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.70. The Bank of Nova Scotia has a 1-year low of $45.26 and a 1-year high of $74.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.05, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS – Get Rating) (TSE:BNS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The bank reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.63. Bank of Nova Scotia had a net margin of 24.43% and a return on equity of 15.73%. The company had revenue of $6.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.25 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Bank of Nova Scotia will post 6.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Wealth Management, and Global Banking and Markets.

