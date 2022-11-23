Texas Pacific Land (NYSE:TPL) Trading Down 7.3%

Shares of Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL – Get Rating) fell 7.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $2,505.80 and last traded at $2,505.80. 462 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 32,669 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2,703.89.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Texas Pacific Land in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Texas Pacific Land Stock Up 4.3 %

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2,160.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,820.06. The company has a market capitalization of $20.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.91 and a beta of 1.96.

Texas Pacific Land Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Texas Pacific Land

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 8th will be issued a $3.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 7th. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.46%. Texas Pacific Land’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.80%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Texas Pacific Land by 6.6% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 14,617 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,764,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Collective Family Office LLC raised its holdings in Texas Pacific Land by 2.2% in the second quarter. Collective Family Office LLC now owns 1,903 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,832,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 41.9% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 88 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 408.9% during the first quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,089 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,472,000 after acquiring an additional 875 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR increased its position in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 1.3% during the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 996 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,482,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. 57.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Texas Pacific Land Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Texas Pacific Land Corporation engages in the land and resource management, and water services and operations businesses. The company's Land and Resource Management segment manages approximately 880,000 acres of land. This segment also holds own a 1/128th nonparticipating perpetual oil and gas royalty interest (NPRI) under approximately 85,000 acres of land; a 1/16th NPRI under approximately 371,000 acres of land; and approximately 4,000 additional net royalty acres located in the western part of Texas.

Further Reading

