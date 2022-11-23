Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) Shares Down 4.2% Following Analyst Downgrade

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA – Get Rating) shares traded down 4.2% during trading on Wednesday after Piper Sandler lowered their price target on the stock from $8.00 to $7.00. Piper Sandler currently has an underweight rating on the stock. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries traded as low as $8.55 and last traded at $8.59. 161,971 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 10,116,318 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.97.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on TEVA. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a research note on Friday, October 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 7th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $11.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, November 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.44.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Teva Pharmaceutical Industries

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TEVA. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,648,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,081,000 after purchasing an additional 1,494,814 shares during the last quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. lifted its holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. now owns 23,310,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,887,000 after purchasing an additional 308,328 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 21,380,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,533,000 after acquiring an additional 1,847,280 shares in the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. increased its position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 20,831,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,941,000 after acquiring an additional 2,201,291 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd increased its position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 18,962,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,282,000 after acquiring an additional 1,424,200 shares in the last quarter. 46.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Stock Down 3.9 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market cap of $9.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.73 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.63.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.86 billion. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a negative net margin of 8.52% and a positive return on equity of 26.97%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Company Profile

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines, specialty medicines, and biopharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers sterile products, hormones, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in various dosage forms, including tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, transdermal patches, ointments, and creams.

