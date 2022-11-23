TerraClassicUSD (USTC) 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $21.88 Million

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on November 23rd. One TerraClassicUSD coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0207 or 0.00000126 BTC on exchanges. TerraClassicUSD has a market cap of $203.38 million and approximately $21.88 million worth of TerraClassicUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, TerraClassicUSD has traded 5.4% lower against the dollar.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.79 or 0.00077622 BTC.
- Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.78 or 0.00059356 BTC.
- Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001483 BTC.
- Cronos (CRO) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0666 or 0.00000404 BTC.
- NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00009973 BTC.
- Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.90 or 0.00023686 BTC.
- Hedera (HBAR) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0482 or 0.00000292 BTC.
- PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001423 BTC.
- Kava (KAVA) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00005501 BTC.
- Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0453 or 0.00000275 BTC.
About TerraClassicUSD
TerraClassicUSD (CRYPTO:USTC) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on April 24th, 2019. TerraClassicUSD’s total supply is 10,254,324,366 coins and its circulating supply is 9,806,526,490 coins. The official message board for TerraClassicUSD is medium.com/terra-money. TerraClassicUSD’s official website is terra.money. TerraClassicUSD’s official Twitter account is @terra_money and its Facebook page is accessible here.
TerraClassicUSD Coin Trading
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TerraClassicUSD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TerraClassicUSD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TerraClassicUSD using one of the exchanges listed above.
