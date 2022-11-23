Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB) Stock Position Raised by Toronado Partners LLC

Toronado Partners LLC lifted its position in Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB – Get Rating) by 21.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 987,764 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 175,242 shares during the period. Tenable makes up 14.6% of Toronado Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Toronado Partners LLC’s holdings in Tenable were worth $44,854,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TENB. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its position in shares of Tenable by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 54,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,165,000 after acquiring an additional 3,367 shares in the last quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tenable in the 1st quarter worth approximately $301,000. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in shares of Tenable by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 20,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,175,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Tenable by 162.6% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,114,000 after acquiring an additional 11,939 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in Tenable by 26.5% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 1,021 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Tenable alerts:

Insider Transactions at Tenable

In other news, Director Arthur W. Coviello, Jr. sold 19,166 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.02, for a total transaction of $671,193.32. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 25,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $906,282.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, COO Mark C. Thurmond sold 2,565 shares of Tenable stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.49, for a total transaction of $98,726.85. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 1,824 shares in the company, valued at $70,205.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Arthur W. Coviello, Jr. sold 19,166 shares of Tenable stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.02, for a total value of $671,193.32. Following the transaction, the director now owns 25,879 shares in the company, valued at approximately $906,282.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 31,239 shares of company stock valued at $1,137,024. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Tenable Price Performance

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Shares of TENB traded up $0.80 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $38.06. The stock had a trading volume of 6,940 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,086,763. Tenable Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.80 and a 52 week high of $63.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $35.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.88. The company has a market capitalization of $4.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -50.51 and a beta of 1.35.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TENB. BTIG Research lowered Tenable from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Tenable from $57.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Tenable from $65.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Wolfe Research reduced their price objective on Tenable from $59.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Tenable from $45.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Tenable presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.60.

Tenable Profile

(Get Rating)

Tenable Holdings, Inc provides cyber exposure solutions for in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. Its platforms include Tenable.io, a cloud-delivered software as a service that provides organizations with a risk-based view of traditional and modern attack surfaces; Tenable.cs, a cloud-native application platform that enables organizations to programmatically detect and fix cloud infrastructure misconfigurations; Tenable.io WAS, which provides scanning for modern web applications; and Tenable.ep, an unified platform that helps organizations identify, assess, and accurately prioritize cyber risks across the entire attack surface.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TENB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Tenable Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenable and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.