TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU) Shares Sold by Prudential PLC

Prudential PLC lowered its stake in shares of TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU – Get Rating) (TSE:T) by 3.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 226,162 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 7,997 shares during the quarter. Prudential PLC’s holdings in TELUS were worth $5,037,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in TELUS by 11.1% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,732,928 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $38,598,000 after purchasing an additional 172,747 shares during the period. Pendal Group Ltd acquired a new position in TELUS in the second quarter worth $2,352,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in TELUS by 2.6% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 364,514 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $8,120,000 after purchasing an additional 9,100 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in TELUS by 0.4% in the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 25,791,725 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $674,559,000 after purchasing an additional 113,279 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in TELUS by 2.4% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,382,362 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $88,415,000 after purchasing an additional 77,943 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TU opened at $21.62 on Wednesday. TELUS Co. has a fifty-two week low of $18.85 and a fifty-two week high of $27.50. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market cap of $29.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.69.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.258 per share. This represents a $1.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. TELUS’s dividend payout ratio is currently 90.35%.

TU has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of TELUS from C$33.00 to C$34.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of TELUS in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of TELUS from C$37.00 to C$35.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. National Bank Financial reduced their price target on shares of TELUS from C$36.00 to C$34.00 in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of TELUS from C$31.50 to C$32.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.94.

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications and information technology products and services in Canada. It operates through Technology Solutions and Digitally-Led Customer Experiences segments. The Technology Solutions segment offers a range of telecommunications products and services; network revenue; mobile technologies equipment sale; data revenues, such as internet protocol; television; hosting, managed information technology, and cloud-based services; software, data management, and data analytics-driven smart food-chain technologies; home and business security; healthcare software and technology solutions; and voice and other telecommunications services.

