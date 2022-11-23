Tellor (TRB) 1-Day Volume Tops $2.81 Million

Tellor (TRB) traded 6.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on November 23rd. In the last seven days, Tellor has traded down 2.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Tellor token can currently be bought for approximately $11.16 or 0.00068002 BTC on popular exchanges. Tellor has a total market capitalization of $25.33 million and approximately $2.81 million worth of Tellor was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
Tellor Profile
Tellor launched on August 1st, 2019. Tellor’s total supply is 2,406,596 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,269,010 tokens. Tellor’s official Twitter account is @wearetellor and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Tellor is tellor.io. Tellor’s official message board is tellor.io/blog. The Reddit community for Tellor is https://reddit.com/r/tellorofficial/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Buying and Selling Tellor
