Telecom Plus Plc (LON:TEP) Increases Dividend to GBX 34 Per Share

Telecom Plus Plc (LON:TEP – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Tuesday, November 22nd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a dividend of GBX 34 ($0.40) per share on Friday, December 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st. This is a boost from Telecom Plus’s previous dividend of $30.00. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Telecom Plus Stock Up 1.9 %

TEP stock opened at GBX 2,390 ($28.26) on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 2,052.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 1,963.29. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.90 billion and a PE ratio of 5,211.11. Telecom Plus has a 12 month low of GBX 1,262 ($14.92) and a 12 month high of GBX 2,470 ($29.21). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.64, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.35.

Telecom Plus Company Profile

Telecom Plus Plc provides a range of utility services in the United Kingdom. It offers various services, including gas, electricity, fixed line telephony, mobile telephony, broadband, and insurance, as well as bill protection and life cover, home insurance, boiler cover, and cashback card services under the Utility Warehouse and TML brands.

