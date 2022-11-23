Telecom Plus Plc (LON:TEP) Increases Dividend to GBX 34 Per Share

Telecom Plus Plc (LON:TEP – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Tuesday, November 22nd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a dividend of GBX 34 ($0.40) per share on Friday, December 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st. This is a boost from Telecom Plus’s previous dividend of $30.00. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
Telecom Plus Stock Up 1.9 %
TEP stock opened at GBX 2,390 ($28.26) on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 2,052.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 1,963.29. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.90 billion and a PE ratio of 5,211.11. Telecom Plus has a 12 month low of GBX 1,262 ($14.92) and a 12 month high of GBX 2,470 ($29.21). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.64, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.35.
Telecom Plus Company Profile
