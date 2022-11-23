Telcoin (TEL) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $4.45 Million

Telcoin (TEL) traded up 32.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on November 23rd. Over the last seven days, Telcoin has traded up 32.1% against the U.S. dollar. Telcoin has a market cap of $124.23 million and approximately $4.45 million worth of Telcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Telcoin token can currently be bought for $0.0023 or 0.00000014 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00002569 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 20.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0442 or 0.00000268 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0548 or 0.00000332 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000007 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1,424.56 or 0.08628983 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $77.64 or 0.00470298 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 18.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0532 or 0.00000322 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,763.64 or 0.28854702 BTC.

About Telcoin

Telcoin launched on December 29th, 2017. Telcoin’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 55,088,740,237 tokens. The official website for Telcoin is www.telco.in. The official message board for Telcoin is medium.com/@telcoin. The Reddit community for Telcoin is https://reddit.com/r/telcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Telcoin’s official Twitter account is @telcoin_team and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Telcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Telcoin (TEL) is the native medium of exchange, reserve asset and protocol token of the Telcoin user-owned, decentralized financial platform. TEL enables end users to seamlessly access and power a global suite of user owned, decentralized financial products. TEL incentives coordinate market participants, such as telecoms and active users, to provide specific value added services to end users of the platform, aligning the incentives of the Telcoin ecosystem towards providing every mobile phone user in the world with access to fast and affordable, user-owned financial products.The Telcoin Platform Telcoin is a user-owned, decentralized financial platform powered by active Telcoin users, Mobile Network Operators, and Mobile Financial Service Providers. By aligning telecoms around a user-owned, decentralized financial platform, Telcoin aims to provide every mobile phone user in the world with access to fast and affordable, user-owned financial products far superior to traditional banking services.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Telcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Telcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Telcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

