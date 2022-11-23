TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT) Position Reduced by Congress Wealth Management LLC DE

Congress Wealth Management LLC DE trimmed its stake in shares of TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 54,229 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 1,260 shares during the quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE owned approximately 0.18% of TechTarget worth $3,565,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in TechTarget during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. CWM LLC boosted its stake in TechTarget by 4,977.8% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 457 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in TechTarget by 51.6% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 828 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in TechTarget by 70.6% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,612 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 667 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in TechTarget by 1,014.1% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,774 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $182,000 after acquiring an additional 2,525 shares during the last quarter. 98.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TTGT stock opened at $44.82 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 7.53, a current ratio of 7.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. TechTarget, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $42.00 and a fifty-two week high of $105.91. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.77. The stock has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of 86.19 and a beta of 0.99.

TTGT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Craig Hallum downgraded shares of TechTarget from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of TechTarget from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of TechTarget from $82.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of TechTarget to $47.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of TechTarget in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.40.

TechTarget, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides marketing and sales services that deliver business impact for business-to-business technology companies in North America and internationally. It also provides purchase-intent marketing and sales services for enterprise technology vendors; and customized marketing programs that integrate demand generation, brand advertising techniques, and content curation and creation.

