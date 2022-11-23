TCG Advisory Services LLC Sells 9,209 Shares of JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JVAL)

TCG Advisory Services LLC lessened its holdings in JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JVAL – Get Rating) by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 84,178 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,209 shares during the period. TCG Advisory Services LLC owned about 0.51% of JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF worth $2,703,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in JVAL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,136,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF by 3,594.9% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 867,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,075,000 after acquiring an additional 844,120 shares during the period. Adviser Investments LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $24,570,000. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $16,164,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $16,159,000.

Get JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF alerts:

JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA JVAL traded up $0.17 on Wednesday, reaching $34.77. 100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 125,445. JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF has a one year low of $29.49 and a one year high of $39.27. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.15.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JVAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JVAL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.