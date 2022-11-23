TCG Advisory Services LLC Purchases 3,707 Shares of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GTO)

TCG Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GTO – Get Rating) by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 41,199 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,707 shares during the period. TCG Advisory Services LLC owned approximately 0.23% of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF worth $1,984,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 1.7% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 26,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,384,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 22.5% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 697,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,605,000 after purchasing an additional 128,145 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 18.5% in the first quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 28,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,490,000 after purchasing an additional 4,427 shares during the period. Flynn Zito Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 7.4% in the first quarter. Flynn Zito Capital Management LLC now owns 27,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,449,000 after purchasing an additional 1,895 shares during the period. Finally, Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 10.8% in the first quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 13,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $672,000 after purchasing an additional 1,312 shares during the period.

Get Invesco Total Return Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco Total Return Bond ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA GTO traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $46.42. The company had a trading volume of 1,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 176,980. Invesco Total Return Bond ETF has a one year low of $44.24 and a one year high of $56.72. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.67.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Total Return Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Total Return Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.