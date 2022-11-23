TCG Advisory Services LLC Purchases 361 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

TCG Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 97,066 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the period. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF accounts for approximately 3.1% of TCG Advisory Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. TCG Advisory Services LLC owned about 0.08% of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF worth $9,859,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. grew its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 16,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,663,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 18,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,888,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 29,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,971,000 after purchasing an additional 3,124 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 64.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 129,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,133,000 after purchasing an additional 50,821 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 23.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 31,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,191,000 after purchasing an additional 5,934 shares during the period.

IWS traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $109.83. 5,333 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 623,744. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $102.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $106.16. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $94.32 and a 1-year high of $124.28.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

