TCG Advisory Services LLC Purchases 14,304 Shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

TCG Advisory Services LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Get Rating) by 71.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 34,461 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,304 shares during the quarter. TCG Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $1,911,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. LVZ Inc. boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. LVZ Inc. now owns 17,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $960,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Capital Market Strategies LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 2.0% during the second quarter. Capital Market Strategies LLC now owns 9,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $530,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Asio Capital LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 33.3% during the second quarter. Asio Capital LLC now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. WESPAC Advisors LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 2.1% during the second quarter. WESPAC Advisors LLC now owns 9,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $543,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FSC Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 17.3% during the second quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA JEPI traded up $0.06 on Wednesday, hitting $56.27. 14,763 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,581,441. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 12 month low of $49.92 and a 12 month high of $63.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $53.33 and a 200-day moving average of $55.20.

