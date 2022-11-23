TCG Advisory Services LLC Lowers Position in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY)

TCG Advisory Services LLC lessened its stake in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY – Get Rating) by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,686 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,346 shares during the period. TCG Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF were worth $770,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 93.9% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 43,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,870,000 after buying an additional 21,097 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 26.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 39,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,616,000 after buying an additional 8,309 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 17,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,165,000 after buying an additional 2,473 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 14,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $945,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 35,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,310,000 after buying an additional 1,191 shares during the period.

First Trust Cloud Computing ETF Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of SKYY stock traded up $0.74 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $61.07. 19,570 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 541,235. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $61.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.65. First Trust Cloud Computing ETF has a fifty-two week low of $55.01 and a fifty-two week high of $111.79.

First Trust Cloud Computing ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 26th were paid a $0.011 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.07%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 23rd.

