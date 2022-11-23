TCG Advisory Services LLC Has $658,000 Position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

TCG Advisory Services LLC lowered its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Get Rating) by 8.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,830 shares of the company’s stock after selling 436 shares during the quarter. TCG Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $658,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IWN. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 2,580.0% during the second quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the period. Nvwm LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 571.4% during the first quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the first quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the second quarter valued at $50,000.

Shares of IWN traded down $0.72 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $147.01. 5,957 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,532,720. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $128.24 and a 1-year high of $172.43. The business has a fifty day moving average of $139.21 and a 200-day moving average of $143.29.

About iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

