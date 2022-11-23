TCG Advisory Services LLC Decreases Holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

TCG Advisory Services LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Get Rating) by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 25,160 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,345 shares during the quarter. TCG Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $2,147,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VT. SCHRODERS IS Ltd raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 481.5% during the 2nd quarter. SCHRODERS IS Ltd now owns 1,430,273 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $122,059,000 after buying an additional 1,184,298 shares in the last quarter. Edgehill Endowment Partners LLC raised its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 581.6% in the 2nd quarter. Edgehill Endowment Partners LLC now owns 1,134,346 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $96,805,000 after purchasing an additional 967,924 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 143.6% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,364,109 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $138,171,000 after purchasing an additional 804,080 shares during the period. Cambridge Associates LLC MA ADV raised its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Associates LLC MA ADV now owns 2,885,924 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $246,285,000 after purchasing an additional 372,053 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,152,000.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF stock traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $89.08. The stock had a trading volume of 53,335 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,012,558. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 52-week low of $76.80 and a 52-week high of $108.58. The company has a fifty day moving average of $83.33 and a 200 day moving average of $87.07.

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

