TCG Advisory Services LLC Cuts Stock Position in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGF)

TCG Advisory Services LLC lessened its stake in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGF – Get Rating) by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 61,342 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 8,470 shares during the period. TCG Advisory Services LLC owned 0.07% of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF worth $953,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF in the second quarter worth about $37,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF in the first quarter worth about $42,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF in the first quarter worth about $152,000. Regal Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF in the first quarter worth about $231,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF by 25.6% in the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 13,820 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 2,820 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco Financial Preferred ETF alerts:

Invesco Financial Preferred ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA PGF traded up $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $15.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,585 shares, compared to its average volume of 498,066. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.43. Invesco Financial Preferred ETF has a fifty-two week low of $14.11 and a fifty-two week high of $18.84.

Invesco Financial Preferred ETF Company Profile

PowerShares Financial Preferred Portfolio (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund is based on the Wells Fargo Hybrid and Preferred Financial Index (WHPSF Financial Index) (the Index). The Index tracks the performance of the United States-listed securities issued by financial institutions. The Index is rebalanced monthly.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PGF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Financial Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Financial Preferred ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Financial Preferred ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.