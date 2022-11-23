TCG Advisory Services LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

TCG Advisory Services LLC lowered its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,258 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 3,618 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil accounts for about 1.5% of TCG Advisory Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. TCG Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $4,732,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Aspire Private Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 6.0% during the second quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 1,922 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $165,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. Maple Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.7% during the second quarter. Maple Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,417 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,492,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. BRR OpCo LLC grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.8% during the second quarter. BRR OpCo LLC now owns 13,812 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,183,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Dohj LLC grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.2% during the second quarter. Dohj LLC now owns 9,965 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $853,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Investment Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.8% during the second quarter. Investment Advisory Group LLC now owns 14,774 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,263,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.84% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have issued reports on XOM. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $113.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $111.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $110.52.

Insider Buying and Selling at Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Stock Performance

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.47, for a total value of $276,175.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 25,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,801,850.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE XOM traded down $1.51 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $112.67. 311,832 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,845,986. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12-month low of $57.96 and a 12-month high of $114.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market cap of $464.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $102.38 and a 200 day moving average of $95.73.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $4.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.45 by $1.00. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 12.86% and a return on equity of 29.52%. The company had revenue of $112.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.96 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.58 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 51.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 13.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be issued a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th. This is a boost from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.23%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.71%.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

